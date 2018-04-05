Here's a Look at This Year's Embracing Our Differences Exhibit

Embracing Our Differences celebrates its 15th anniversary through its juried, international outdoor art exhibition. View the 2018 gallery here.

Sarah Wertheimer, the incoming executive director of Embracing Our Differences, shares that the art selection team was deeply touched by the quality and sincerity of this year’s submissions. “Yet again, thousands of people answered the call to create art that celebrates the values of diversity, inclusion and respect,” she says. “We’re honored to enter our 15th year with this outpouring of faith in humanity from the global human family.”