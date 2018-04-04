GeneroCity 2018

  1. Arts & Entertainment
More than 500 people felt the Power of Purpose at this year's GeneroCity event.

4/4/2018 at 3:16pm

More than 500 people felt the Power of Purpose at this year's GeneroCity event. An engaging panel with standing room only got the evening started, and led into a mixer where more than 50 nonprofits showcased their missions for attendees to learn about. It was truly a community event where those wanting to get involved and make a difference could ask questions and make connections to get more ingrained in the generous spirit of our city!

 
