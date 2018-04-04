Limelight
GeneroCity 2018
More than 500 people felt the Power of Purpose at this year's GeneroCity event. An engaging panel with standing room only got the evening started, and led into a mixer where more than 50 nonprofits showcased their missions for attendees to learn about. It was truly a community event where those wanting to get involved and make a difference could ask questions and make connections to get more ingrained in the generous spirit of our city!