For Sale: Three Gillespie Park Bungalows

If you’re looking for an old bungalow to rehab in Gillespie Park, there are three nice ones currently on the market. Each could easily (famous last words) be turned into the cutest house imaginable, in a great downtown location that’s quickly becoming Sarasota’s hot cottage neighborhood. They’re all similarly priced—around $275,000—so take your pick. (P.S. One which was rehabbed is currently on the market for $499,000, so you can see the potential.)

1742 Ninth St. is in pretty good shape and doesn’t seem to need that much work. It still has most of the original windows and pine floors plus a new electrical panel. It’s a good size—1,313 square feet, with three bedrooms and one bath. It’s priced at $279,000 and there’s an open house this Sunday (March 18.) For more info call Jonathan Pages of Sarasota Bay Real Estate at (941) 806-9955.

1937 Ninth St. is still in its original state, which means it really has an old-time feeling, with beautiful windows and nicely proportioned rooms. Very light and airy. It’s a little smaller—780 square feet, with two bedrooms and one bath. Priced at $269,000. For more info call Valarie Wadsworth of Michael Saunders at (941) 388-4447.

1938 Ninth St. needs the most work but it’s the most unique. It’s newer (1949) and boasts a knotty pine interior that evokes the period in an authentically nostalgic way. The kitchen and bath are still pretty original and there’s a great archway between the kitchen and living area. Nice yard, too. Priced at $279,900. For more info call Linda Holland of Urban Properties of Sarasota at (941) 313-0201.