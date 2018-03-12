Limelight
Planned Parenthood Annual Dinner 2018
More than 500 supporters of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida packed the Hyatt Regency ballroom.
Keynote speaker was former Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis.
Limelight
Photography by Rebecca Baxter 3/12/2018 at 10:19am
Keynote speaker was former Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis.
Foodie's Notebook
03/08/2018 By Judi Gallagher
Food
03/07/2018 By Staff
Weekly Planner
03/07/2018 By Jordan Noyes
Print It!
03/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper
Data
03/05/2018 By Staff
Tourism
03/08/2018 By Staff
Limelight
03/08/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter
Honors
03/08/2018 By Staff
Weekend Planner
03/08/2018 By Ilene Denton
Bespoke Fillers
01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill
Glam Squad
12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton
Fine find
03/02/2018 By Jordan Noyes
In the Glow
03/01/2018 By Heather Dunhill
Heat Index
02/28/2018 By Heather Dunhill
Data
02/28/2018 By Staff
Real Estate Junkie
03/09/2018 By Robert Plunket
New hires
03/08/2018 By Staff
On the Homefront
03/07/2018 By Ilene Denton
Real estate
03/07/2018 By Staff
Deals
03/07/2018 By Staff
Law
03/09/2018 By Staff
Data
03/09/2018 By Staff
Finance
03/08/2018 By Staff
Tourism
03/06/2018 By Staff
Environment
03/05/2018 By Staff
Retail
03/05/2018 By Staff
Environment
03/01/2018 By Staff
Tourism
03/01/2018 By Staff
Road Trips
03/01/2018 By Megan McDonald
New hires
03/05/2018 By Staff
Health care
03/02/2018 By Staff
Nonprofits
03/01/2018 By Staff
Caffeine Dreams
02/28/2018 Photography by Megan McDonald
New hires
02/26/2018 By Staff
Fitness
02/26/2018 By Staff
Something Wild
08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald
I Thee Wed
07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan
Let It Grow
06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald
Weddings
12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow
"I Do" All Over Again
12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton
Bridal Trends
11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine