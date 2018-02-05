  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Limelight Galleries

Limelight

Palm Ball

"Mangroves in the Moonlight" was the theme for the ball at Bay Preserve in Osprey.

Photography by Rebecca Baxter 2/5/2018 at 2:04pm

Proceeds from the evening benefit the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast's land protection initiatives.

