For Sale: A Grand Old Tudor in Bradenton

Here’s something you don’t see very often in our area: a reasonably authentic enormous Tudor just like the kind they have in upper middle class suburbs up north—the Shakers Heights and Grosse Pointes of the U.S. It’s located in Bradenton, on a beautiful two-plus acre lot right on Warner’s West Bayou, an area that could certainly be described as the Grosse Pointe of Bradenton.

The home was built in 1981 but seems older, and I mean that in the best sense of the word. It has many touches that make it seem almost pre-war. A two-story living room with a vaulted wooden ceiling, lots of paneling, an elaborately carved stairway, leaded glass windows—the list goes on and on. Even the master bath, with its Gothic wallpaper, enters into the spirit of things. And the façade is covered with ivy.

The home has one of those Great Gatsby lawns that rolls down to the water, and you can enjoy it from one of the porches and terraces with floors in a brick herringbone pattern. Check out the classic green and white stripped awning that shades the rear terrace. And there’s a dock on the bayou.

This is the first time the home has ever been on the market. It’s a rare find for someone looking for an authentic older home with lots history and a strong personality.

1112 64th St. NW, Bradenton is priced at $1,499,000. For more information call Martha Marlar of Premeir Sotheby’s at (941) 812-0455.