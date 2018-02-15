For Sale: Our Fashion and Beauty Editor's Indian Beach Home

One of the best things about somebody selling their house is that you—and I—get to peek inside while it’s on the market. And when that person is Heather Dunhill, Sarasota Magazine’s beauty and fashion editor, the temptation is overwhelming. Heather is famous around town for her personal style. How has this carried over to where she lives?

Heather’s home—which she shares with husband Ted Meekma—lives up to expectations. It’s elegant, a little understated, and full of special things. And the location can’t be beat—right on the water in Indian Beach, with a beautiful pool overlooking Sarasota Bay and a wide view out to Longboat.

The home itself began life as a rather ordinary 1960s two story ranch. Ted bought it as a bachelor pad back in 1998. He began renovations; they continued after he and Heather were married—out by the pool—in 2006. Now it’s been transformed into a sleek, modern home with echoes of the Sarasota School.

The main floor contains a long living room that stretches uninterrupted out to the pool, with Saltillo tile unifying the space, both indoors and outdoors. The room has an impressive collection of modern furniture—Noguchi coffee table, Barcelona chairs, Eames side tables—which I mention as the house is being sold furnished, including the art.

The kitchen has all the right premium appliances (Sub Zero, Dacor, Bosch) and a remarkable “starlight” lighting system in the ceiling that goes from food prep to sexy by turning the dimmer. (It’s just like the one Heather saw in Guiliano Hazan’s kitchen.) A sliding shoji screen (Ted’s idea) separates the laundry room, where dogs Carlos and Bodhi keep their crates.

There are two bedrooms on the ground floor which serve as his-and-her offices, but the real star of the house is the second floor master suite, where a vaulted ceiling, a fireplace and a wall of windows create a treehouse feeling. There are two baths—Heather’s has a Jacuzzi tub, Ted’s a walk-in shower—and two big closets, the more interesting of which was Heather’s. It wasn’t as jam packed as you might think, but everything was choice, particularly the shoes and handbags. The pick of the litter was the Hermes bag she found at Goodwill. It cost $700 but is worth thousands and, no, it does not come with the house.

Heather and Ted are moving downtown, to the Q on Ringling Boulevard. I guess you could arrange to purchase the house unfurnished, but the current set up is perfect for someone (IMG parents?) who want to waste no time jumping into their new Sarasota lifestyle.

3127 Bay Shore Road is priced at $2.7 million. For more information call Adam Cuffaro of Michael Saunders and Co. at (941) 812-0791.