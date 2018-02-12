  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Limelight Galleries

Limelight

Bethesda House Mardi Gras Madness

Masks, feathers and a Fat Tuesday Wine Pull were all part of the annual celebration for Catholic Charities' Bethesda House.

Photography by Rebecca Baxter 2/12/2018 at 1:34pm

The event helps those living with HIV and AIDS.

Filed under
Show Comments

Related Content

Eat & Drink

Nonprofits

Food Bank Plots Major Expansion of Fresh Produce Capacity

02/11/2018 By Staff

V-Day 2018

Your Guide to Valentine's Day in Sarasota

02/08/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Shop to it

Earth Fare Arrives

02/06/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Eat This Now

The Best Things We Ate in January

02/06/2018 By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

A Honeybee Tour, an Organic Wine Tasting and More Local Dining Events

02/06/2018 Photography by Stephanie Isaac

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Wing Fest at JDub's, a Jazz Brunch at Louies Modern, and Other Local Dining Events

01/31/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Arts & Entertainment

Education

'Entrepreneur Expo' to Be Held Feb. 21

02/11/2018 By Staff

Review

Asolo Rep's Rhinoceros: Timely, Terrifying and Entertaining

02/11/2018 By Kay Kipling

Big Moves

Mote Moves to the Mainland

02/09/2018 By Isaac Eger

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Feb. 8-14

02/08/2018 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Warhol: Flowers in the Factory to Open at Selby Gardens

02/08/2018 By Kay Kipling

Tourism

Mote Announces Plans for New $130 Million Aquarium

02/08/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Retail

Valentine's Day Spending Expected to Reach $19.6 Billion

02/07/2018 By Staff

Style

Salon Promotes Six Employees

02/07/2018 By Staff

Pucker Up

Beauty Educator, Makeup Artist and Former TV Producer Sylvia Russell Launches PUCKERD

02/01/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Louis Vuitton Store Coming to Sarasota Mall

02/01/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Entertainment

Construction Company Building $3.4 Million Golf Facility

02/11/2018 By Staff

Awards

Real Estate Executives Ranked Among Nation's Most Powerful

02/09/2018 By Staff

Neighborhood Watch

Neighborhood Watch: Historic Eagle Point Club

02/09/2018 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Luxury Condos and Model Home on Siesta Key, Neal Communities unveils Tides End and More.

02/08/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Junior League Simply Sarasota Tour of Homes, A New Architectural Trolley Tour and More

02/08/2018 By Ilene Denton

Open House

Parade of Homes Kicks Off Feb. 17

02/06/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Philanthropy

New Nonprofit Fundraising and Scholarship Alliance Forms

02/11/2018 By Staff

Politics

Panel Discussion Covers Shifting Policies Toward Cuba

02/11/2018 By staff

Education

New College Recognized for 'Return on Investment'

02/09/2018 By Staff

Big Moves

Mote Moves to the Mainland

02/09/2018 By Isaac Eger

Technology

Former Siemens President and CEO to Speak in Sarasota

02/09/2018 By staff

Planning

Siesta Promenade to Be Discussed at Next Council of Neighborhood Associations Meeting

02/08/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Survey Finds Millennials Increasingly Want Urban Vacations

02/09/2018 By Staff

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Health & Fitness

Health care

Sarasota Surgeon Tops in Florida for Hip and Knee Surgeries

02/09/2018 By Staff

Health care

Memory Care Facility Changes Name, Adds Assisted Living Residences

02/06/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Will Reeve to Headline Tidewell Hospice Luncheon Feb. 9

02/01/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Nonprofit That Serves Those with Disabilities to Add New Therapeutic Pool

01/30/2018 By Staff

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

01/25/2018 By Staff

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe