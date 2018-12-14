For Sale: A 1950S Time Capsule in Nokomis

This elevated home in Nokomis looks kind of ordinary from the outside but wait till you climb the stairs. The interior is an amazing time capsule from the 1950’s, some elements original, some added during a renovation that got it featured on HGTV.

Everywhere you look is great bamboo furniture and wood paneled walls—kitschy, yes, but also a great deal of fun. It’s a perfect Florida vacation spot, helped by a great location—just a couple of miles from the beach and very convenient to the Trail and downtown Venice.

Among the things to check out: oak floors, walls of cypress and knotty pine, a limestone fireplace, built-in bookcases, bamboo blinds, and two fabulous 1950s baths.

And best of all, it’s being sold “mostly furnished.”

817 Nash Ave., Nokomis, is priced at $329,500. For more info call Jeff O’Berry of Coldwell Banker at (941) 350-4022.