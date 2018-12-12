You've Got to See The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota's Gingerbread Display

Pastry chef Lyndsy McDonald (who just won Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship) and her team at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, have done it again—this year's gingerbread house is on display at the hotel, and it's made from a whopping 500 lbs. of gingerbread. Yes, you read that right: 500 pounds.

The vacation-themed display—which features palm trees, a sunbathing shirtless Santa (with a tattoo that says "Mrs. Claus"), kayaking and snorkeling reindeer, and three pavilions meant to represent the Ritz's various offerings—was also made with 650 lbs. of sugar, 350 lbs. of assorted candy, 300 lbs. of royal icing, 250 lbs. of fondant, 225 lbs. of isolmalt (used to make the blue-green "water"), 120 lbs. of M&Ms, 60 lbs. of modeling chocolate and 50 lbs. of pastillage. Whew!

The gingerbread creation is currently on display in the main lobby of the hotel, and trust us—you can't miss it. The Ritz is located at 111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota, FL, 34236.