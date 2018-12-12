First Look: The Sarasota Modern Hotel

The Sarasota Modern, the new Rosemary District hotel designed as a tribute to the Sarasota School of Architecture, opens for business today. The 89-room luxury boutique hotel includes two pools, a hot tub, private cabanas, 10,000 square feet of meeting space, spa services, a new restaurant named Rudolph’s and more. The hotel is located at 1290 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Here's a sneak peek.