For Sale: A 1920s Bradenton Bungalow

Here’s a remodeled 1925 Craftsman style bungalow in a great Bradenton neighborhood at a great price. It’s got two bedrooms and one bath and comes in at 1,000 square feet. Homes like this are hard to find, and this one seems to check all the boxes.

The remodeling job has kept the charm of the house intact, with the original wood floors and what look like the original windows. The kitchen is new but blends quite well, as does the bath. You’ll find a screened porch in front and a wood deck in back, shaded by beautiful old trees. The fireplace is described as “decorative.”

The home is located in a picturesque old neighborhood north of Manatee Avenue. This is the Bradenton equivalent of Southside Village—convenient to downtown and full of beautiful older homes, most of which are larger and more expensive.

If you want to take a look yourself, there’s an open house this Sunday, Dec. 2.

310 27th St. W., Bradenton, is priced at $230,000. For more information call Jessica Bow of ReMax Platinum at (941) 356-2585.