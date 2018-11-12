Meet the Winners of the 2018 Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Competition

The mega-popular Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting competition concluded Sunday, Nov. 11, with the presentation of awards to two sand-sculpting teams and two solo sculptors, along with a Sculptors' Choice award in each category.

The Crystal Classic drew eight teams and eight solo artists from countries around the world, including South Korea, Canada, Italy, the Czech Republic, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and U.S. states—including California, Washington, Florida, Missouri, New York, Rhode Island, Illinois and Texas.

Team sculptors Melineige Beauregard of Canada, and Andrius Petkus of Lithuania, won first prize ($4,000) for their “Alice Down the Time Hole”; meanwhile, in the solo category, artist Maxim Gazendim of the Netherlands took the top spot for “Time Is What You Make of It,” winning $2,000.

“With the addition of a solo artist competition, we increased the number of individual sand sculptures by 25 percent, to a total of 16 individual sculptures," says Crystal Classic event chair Maria Bankemper. "Following a difficult couple of months in the tourism industry, we were back to showcase Siesta Beach, the visual arts and our local businesses with one of the best sand sculpture festivals on the Gulf Coast."

Catch the sculptures on Siesta Key Beach for one more day (today!), or click through to see all the winners.