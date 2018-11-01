For Sale: One Cool Pool Home in Hawks Harbor

If you’re looking for the most amazing pool in town, well, this may be it. It’s actually split level, with the upper level being an infinity pool and spa, but in this case the water actually spills over the edge and cascades down a wall to another pool below. It was designed by Lucas Lagoons, the local company that has that TV show about their fabulous pool creations on Animal Planet.

The pool, plus attached home, belongs to David Leadbetter, the famous golf instructor who has coached seven No. 1 world players. He’s worked at IMG for over 20 years and his wife Kathy is also a golf pro. Now that their three kids are out of the house, they’re moving downtown.

The pool’s other features include gas-lit urns, a “water couch” and dramatic nighttime lighting, not to mention a spectacular view out to the bay. The surrounding outdoor living area includes a kitchen, sunken bar and a grill. It’s located in Hawks Harbor, a gated community just north of Whitfield Estates.

And the house isn’t bad either. It’s got four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, an elevator and a home theater. As befits a golfer’s home, there’s a golf bunker and practice area. And when you get tired of golfing, there’s a covered boat dock with two separate lifts.

7064 Hawks Harbor Circle is priced at $2.69 million. For more info call Cindy Taliaferro of Coldwell Banker at (941) 894-7269.