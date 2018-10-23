  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Limelight Galleries

Limelight

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Awards Night

A reception in the Van Wezel's Grand Foyer followed the annual arts awards evening.

Photography by Lori Sax 10/23/2018 at 1:35pm

Grants recipients were announced and arts leaders honored at the celebration.

Filed under
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Fall Foodie Fun

Eat Local Week Rolls On, Mummies Visit the Farmers Market and More

3:57pm By Ashley Cooper

Retail

New Publix Shopping Center Under Construction

10:43am By Staff

Food

Burger Chain Recognized for Serving Antibiotic-Free Beef

10/19/2018 By Staff

Ghoulish Go-Tos

Your Guide to Halloween 2018

10/18/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Weekly Planner

Tip from the Heart (Benefiting Siesta Key Restaurants), an Evening in India, Anna Maria Island Bayfest and More Local Dining Events

10/17/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Tourism

Selby Gardens Releases More Details of Long-Term Property Overhaul

10/15/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Awards Night

1:35pm Photography by Lori Sax

Celebrating the Arts

Paying Tribute to Arts Leaders with a Special Night

1:26pm By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Women's Sports Museum Gala

10/22/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

CAN Dance

10/22/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Tag team

Lyle Lovett Gives Fans a Stripped-Down Performance With Longtime Friend Robert Earl Keen

10/18/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Ghoulish Go-Tos

Your Guide to Halloween 2018

10/18/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Lunch, Lecture & Gems

Meet Acclaimed Jewelry Designer Mish Tworkowski of Mish New York Next Week at Selby Gardens

10/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Style

Jewelry Company Launches New Website, Adds New Products to Collection

10/11/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Here's How Attorney Deborah Blue Maintains Her Classic Beauty

10/09/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Animal Instincts

Model, Agent, and Producer Eugenia Melian On Her New Novel Wildchilds

10/05/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Homes Sales Up

10/19/2018 By Staff

Construction

Number of Housing Starts Drops

10/18/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Real Estate Team Adds Specialist in New Home Sales

10/17/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Babcock Ranch Records 215 Home Sales So Far This Year

10/17/2018 By Staff

Open House

Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes is Oct. 19-Nov. 18

10/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Realtor Joins Michael Saunders' Bradenton Office

10/15/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Awards Night

1:35pm Photography by Lori Sax

Politics

County Administrator, City Managers to Speak at Tiger Bay Luncheon

10:34am By Staff

Education

University of South Florida Again Ranked as a Top College for Veterans

10:27am By Staff

Philanthropy

Patterson Foundation Donates $500,000 Toward Hurricane Recovery Efforts

10:19am By Staff

Limelight

Women's Sports Museum Gala

10/22/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Manufacturing

Hurricane Michael's Timber Damage Estimated at $1.3 Billion

10/22/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10:11am By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Hospital Performs Record Number of Heart Surgeries

10/16/2018 By Staff

Aging

New Assisted Living Community Holds Open House

10/11/2018 By Staff

Health care

Coalition Aims to Make Sarasota a 'Dementia Caring' Community

10/08/2018 By Staff

Health care

Seminar Covers Medical Cannabis Benefits and Rules

10/02/2018 By Staff

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger

Health care

Mobile Medical Clinic Offering Free Care in Bradenton Oct. 13 and 14

10/01/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe