Limelight
Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Awards Night
A reception in the Van Wezel's Grand Foyer followed the annual arts awards evening.
Grants recipients were announced and arts leaders honored at the celebration.
Limelight
Photography by Lori Sax 10/23/2018 at 1:35pm
Grants recipients were announced and arts leaders honored at the celebration.
Fall Foodie Fun
3:57pm By Ashley Cooper
Retail
10:43am By Staff
Food
10/19/2018 By Staff
Tourism
10/15/2018 By Staff
Celebrating the Arts
1:26pm By Kay Kipling
Bespoke Fillers
01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill
Glam Squad
12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton
Lunch, Lecture & Gems
10/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill
Style
10/11/2018 By Staff
In the Glow
10/09/2018 By Heather Dunhill
Animal Instincts
10/05/2018 By Heather Dunhill
Real estate
10/19/2018 By Staff
Construction
10/18/2018 By Staff
Real estate
10/17/2018 By Staff
Real estate
10/17/2018 By Staff
Open House
10/16/2018 By Ilene Denton
Real estate
10/15/2018 By Staff
Politics
10:34am By Staff
Education
10:27am By Staff
Philanthropy
10:19am By Staff
Manufacturing
10/22/2018 By Staff
Tourism
10:11am By Staff
Tourism
09/26/2018 By Staff
Tourism
09/19/2018 By Staff
Recreation
09/17/2018 By Staff
Transportation
09/13/2018 By Staff
Manufacturing
09/10/2018 By Staff
Health care
10/16/2018 By Staff
Aging
10/11/2018 By Staff
Health care
10/08/2018 By Staff
Health care
10/02/2018 By Staff
Oh, Shoot!
10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger
Health care
10/01/2018 By Staff
Modern Love
07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper
Platinum 2018
07/25/2018 By Staff
Something Wild
08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald
I Thee Wed
07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan
Let It Grow
06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald
Weddings
12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow