SPARCC Raise the Roof

Twenty teams of 8 fundraising superheroes took to the streets in fully-stocked, chauffeured vehicles to complete tasks, conquer challenges and earn points to win a grand prize—all to benefit SPARCC's efforts to stop domestic and sexual violence in our community. Meanwhile, other guests danced the night away at Michael's On East and enjoyed tasty bites, cocktails and music. Big screens tracked teams in real time; at the end, everyone danced together and enjoyed their successes.