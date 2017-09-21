For Sale: A Colorful Cottage in Village of the Arts

Here’s a great little house/studio in Bradenton’s Village of the Arts where you can throw all the pots you want and sell them to the public. It’s a very cute cottage that dates back to 1938 and contains two bedrooms and one bath in just over 1,000 square feet. And like all the properties in Village of the Arts, it has special zoning that allows are sorts of uses specifically designed for practicing artists.

The exterior is painted an eye-catching purple with lime green trim—crazy color schemes are a trademark of the Village. Inside the place seems to be in very good shape—refurbished wood floors, a new roof, doors and wiring. Updated kitchen and bath. There is a formal dining room.

At the moment the place is set up for a live/work situation and has the definite feeling that an artist with a lot of taste was in charge of the décor. The front porch functions as the studio and the pottery equipment is also for sale. There’s a two car detached garage (in great shape) in the very pretty back yard.

Village of the Arts has had its ups and downs over the years but now things seem to proceeding along quite well. The location is right near downtown and you’ll be surrounded by other artists running little workshops and galleries. And of course there’s no reason you can’t just live there. You’ll have a great old yet updated house in a colorful, funky neighborhood, and the price—$165,000—can’t be beat.

1020 10th Ave. West, Bradenton, is priced at $165,000. For more information call Tatiana Soldatova of Century 21 at (941) 387-8888.