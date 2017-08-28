  1. News & City Life
11 Jaw-Dropping Photos of This Weekend's Flooding in South Manatee County

This weekend's storms created dangerous conditions and flooding all over Sarasota and Manatee Counties; south Manatee's Centre Lake neighborhood was one of the hardest-hit areas.

By Megan McDonald 8/28/2017 at 2:50pm

Over the weekend, a low-pressure system brought thunder, wind, lightning and record rainfall—between 7 and 13 inches as of Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service—to our region, causing widespread flooding across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through tonight, with more rain throughout the week, and the NWS has issued a flood watch through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

As you can see from these photos, South Manatee County's Centre Lake neighborhood was one of the region's hardest-hit areas. Click through to see images by Manatee County resident Ian Dean, who shot these photos yesterday via drone after being evacuated from his home, along with other residents.

