  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Million Dollar View in Downtown Sarasota

A completely renovated condo in downtown's first mega-building is on the market for just under $1 million.

By Robert Plunket 8/25/2017 at 11:04am

888 Boulevard of the Arts was the first downtown mega-building (1982) and its appeal has always been obvious—those incredible views. Every apartment faces the water and even those on the lower floors look out unobstuctedly across the bay to Longboat. 

Now, when units come on the market they have usually been updated, but few as lavishly and this two-bedroom apartment on the 16th floor. It’s had a $250,000 to-the-studs renovation that has opened up the kitchen and given the whole apartment a brand-new look that’s comparable to the new buildings going up all over downtown.

The kitchen appliances are high end—Sub-Zero, Bosch and Miele—and the countertops are quartz. (Granite, everybody says, has suddenly gone “out.”) The flooring is by Ann Sacks and the overall effect is simple and elegant.

The apartment has two bedrooms and two baths in just over 1,700 square feet. There are two balconies from which to enjoy the view, one of which is perfect for dining. Amenities are excellent and the location is a five-minute walk from the heart of downtown. As I said, a great alternative to the new buildings and a view that easily justifies the (almost) million-dollar price tag.

888 Boulevard of the Arts, #1605, is priced at $995,000. For more information call Fernando Viteri of Premier Sotheby’s at (941) 400-7676.

Filed under
real estate junkie
Show Comments

Related Content

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Spanish Class in Whitfield Estates

08/07/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Lilly Pulitzer Colors in a Riverview Boulevard Home

05/22/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Remodeled Old Beauty in Southside Village

07/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Palm Beach Style on Siesta Key

05/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

A Blues Brunch, a Cake Decorating Class and More Local Dining Events

08/21/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Recipe

Alinea's Jaryd Hearn Returns to Polo Grill

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diner Dish

Chef Judi Visits Metro Diner

08/16/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

A Food Truck Rally, a Yoga Brunch Club and More Local Dining Events

08/15/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Applause

Ophelia's on the Bay Named One of the Most Scenic Restaurants in America

08/11/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weekly Planner

A Beer Fun Run, a French Macaron Ice Cream Cart and More Local Dining Events

08/09/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

The Pops Orchestra Heads Into "A Season of Celebrities"

08/24/2017 By Kay Kipling

Life's a Circus

A Peek At What's Underneath the Big Top at Ringling's Circus Museum

08/24/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Happy Family?

A Group Portrait at The Ringling

08/23/2017 By Alice Murphy

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 24-30

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Art Center Sarasota Promises a "New and Now" Season to Come

08/22/2017 By Kay Kipling

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Ballet’s Anaïs Blake

08/18/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

10:42am By Heather Dunhill

Lookbook

Eveningwear Designer David Meister on Trends, Statement Looks—and Sleeves

08/24/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lights, Camera

Agent Inc is Connecting Talent in the Modeling Industry

08/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Weekend's Top Shopping Deals

08/18/2017 By Ella Melzer

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Ballet’s Anaïs Blake

08/18/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Obsessions & Confessions

Eight Great Beauty Finds from Heather Dunhill

08/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

What I’m Crushing On

Five Wow Trends from Missi Youngblood of Ralph’s Interiors

08/24/2017 With Missi Youngblood

Top Sale

Lighthouse Point Sees Its Biggest Sale in Five Years

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

The Mark Sarasota Breaks Ground and More Local Real Estate News

08/21/2017 By Staff

Trail Mix

That Big New “Sold” Sign on North Tamiami Trail and 14th Street?

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

MOD Weekend to Honor Architect Tim Seibert

08/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Sarasota School of Architecture Gem on Siesta Key

08/11/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Lights, Camera

Agent Inc is Connecting Talent in the Modeling Industry

08/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Here Comes the Sun

Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Sarasota

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

May the Force Be with You

The Sarasota Ski-A-Rees Team Wins National Waterskiing Championship with Star Wars: The Skiquel

08/16/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Applause

Sarasota Magazine Takes Home 11 Awards at Florida Magazine Association Annual Conference

08/15/2017 By Staff

From the Editor

Our Snooty, Ourselves

08/07/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

10:42am By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe