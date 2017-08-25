For Sale: A Million Dollar View in Downtown Sarasota

888 Boulevard of the Arts was the first downtown mega-building (1982) and its appeal has always been obvious—those incredible views. Every apartment faces the water and even those on the lower floors look out unobstuctedly across the bay to Longboat.

Now, when units come on the market they have usually been updated, but few as lavishly and this two-bedroom apartment on the 16th floor. It’s had a $250,000 to-the-studs renovation that has opened up the kitchen and given the whole apartment a brand-new look that’s comparable to the new buildings going up all over downtown.

The kitchen appliances are high end—Sub-Zero, Bosch and Miele—and the countertops are quartz. (Granite, everybody says, has suddenly gone “out.”) The flooring is by Ann Sacks and the overall effect is simple and elegant.

The apartment has two bedrooms and two baths in just over 1,700 square feet. There are two balconies from which to enjoy the view, one of which is perfect for dining. Amenities are excellent and the location is a five-minute walk from the heart of downtown. As I said, a great alternative to the new buildings and a view that easily justifies the (almost) million-dollar price tag.

888 Boulevard of the Arts, #1605, is priced at $995,000. For more information call Fernando Viteri of Premier Sotheby’s at (941) 400-7676.