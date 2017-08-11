  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Sarasota School of Architecture Gem on Siesta Key

This mid-century modern home is on the market for $1,345,000.

By Robert Plunket 8/11/2017 at 9:35am

Ralph Erickson was a member of the Sarasota School of Architecture back in the 1950s. He moved on to work on larger projects all over the world (including an air force base in Israel), but his own home on Siesta Key, where he and his wife Irene raised their five kids, has now come on the market. It’s a wonderful throwback to the era that defined our town’s role in architectural history.

From the outside it seems a little bland—a two-story structure with geometrical plantings and a covered walkway that leads to the oversized front door. But once inside, you step back into a great display of mid-century motifs. The foyer has a reflecting pool that intertwines with the stairway, and the original terrazzo floors are in perfect condition. Many of the rooms are paneled in African mahogany and the result can only be described as fabulous.

The home has been updated in a very sensitive way. The kitchen and baths suggest the home’s origins, with mosaic backsplashes and wooden cabinetry, and the clerestory windows are true to the Sarasota School style. But the 800-square-foot outdoor living area is absolutely contemporary. The location couldn’t be better—on a canal, and a block from the beach.

The Erickson home has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in 3,180 square feet.

 5454 Avenida del Mare is priced at $1,345,000. For more information call Judie Berger of Premier Sotheby’s at (941) 928-3424.

Filed under
Ralph Erickson, Sarasota School of Architecture
Show Comments

Related Content

Architecture

Five Buildings That Exemplify Sarasota School Architecture

10/01/2013 By Bob Plunket

Home Again

An Architecture Lover Gives New Life to Her Childhood Dwelling

03/29/2017 By Ilene Denton Photography by Ryan Gamma

Best of Sarasota 2017

Best in Show: Best of Sarasota "A Warhol Happening" Pop Society Soiree

04/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Making History

National Recognition for Center for Architecture Sarasota’s New Home

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Applause

Ophelia's on the Bay Named One of the Most Scenic Restaurants in America

11:21am By Megan McDonald

Weekly Planner

A Beer Fun Run, a French Macaron Ice Cream Cart and More Local Dining Events

08/09/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

A View to a Chill

The Star of the New Westin Rooftop Bar? That View

08/09/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Comfort Food

Recipe: Baked Rigatoni from Cafe Barbosso

08/03/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Nitrogen Fixation

10 Bucks or Less: Krave n Joy

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Sustainable Seafood Dinner, a Cupcake Eating Contest and More Local Dining Events

08/01/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Dogs Days Theatre Goes Noir with Double Indemnity

10:04am By Kay Kipling

Picture Perfect

Selby Gardens Welcomes Its 37th Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition

08/10/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 10-16

08/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

Drink Up!

Prohibition Style at The Ringling's Gentleman's Taproom

08/09/2017 By Alice Murphy

Crazy in Love

Ringling College Graduates' Animated Short Goes Viral

08/07/2017 By Rick Morgan

Review

Urbanite Theatre Takes a Compelling Journey with Pilgrims

08/07/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Actress and Singer Ariel Blue Shares Her Beauty Secrets

08/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion Speak

In the Know: A Fashion Handbook

08/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Week's Best Sales

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

In the Glow

Salon Owner and Stylist Dylonn Cole Talks Signature Scents and Clean Eating

08/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Retail Therapy

Soft Surroundings is Coming to the Mall at UTC

07/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Sarasota School of Architecture Gem on Siesta Key

9:35am By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Spanish Class in Whitfield Estates

08/07/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

Top Sale: A Four-Million-Dollar Sand Castle on Lido Key

08/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Award Season

A Sarasota Bayfront Home Wins Big at the Southeast Building Conference Aurora Awards

08/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Nearing Completion

Sneak Peek at the New DeSota Apartments

07/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

In the Doghouse

Local Architects, Builders Collaborate on Project for Humane Society of Manatee County

07/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

From the Editor

Our Snooty, Ourselves

08/07/2017 By Pam Daniel

Shark Tank

Real Life Controversy Dogs MTV's Siesta Key

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Growing Stronger

Seeds of Hiroshima Exhibit Opens at Selby Gardens

08/02/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Memories

Remembering Downtown Sarasota's Short Stop Market and Deli

08/01/2017 By Rick Morgan Illustrations by Regan Dunnick

No Frenzy Necessary

Want to Help Mote Staff, Learn Something and Have Fun? Try Shark Encounter.

07/31/2017 By Rick Morgan

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe