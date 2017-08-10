Selby Gardens Welcomes Its 37th Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition

Photographers, both amateur and professional, have been busy snapping their best photos of the scenery of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens to go on display at Selby Garden’s 37th Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition. The exhibition opens Aug. 12 and will remain on view through Sept. 10 at Selby’s Museum of the Botany and the Arts.

The photographs are separated into five different categories: favorite Selby scene, plant life at Selby, Selby Garden’s geometry, Selby’s birds, bugs and critters and Selby in black and white. The judges have selected the winners in each of the five categories in addition to an overall winner for the “Best in Show,” to be announced at the beginning of the show.

Here is a sneak peek of some of the photos you can find at the exhibition. More information on ticketing can be found here.