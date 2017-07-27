For Sale: A Remodeled Old Beauty in Southside Village

This week’s home personifies the charm of Southside Village, that unique part of Sarasota that’s full of wonderful old houses, beautifully restored and enlarged and shaded by enormous old trees.

The home dates back to 1920 but has been remodeled several times over the years. I remember attending an estate sale there back in the ‘80s where I bought a marble-topped table I still have. Then as now the home was a standout.

It is completely fenced and gated, a rarity for Sarasota but one that works quite well. Now it functions as a small compound, with various garden areas (including one with a fire pit), a swimming pool with spa, and a guest house.

The exterior has hint of Craftsman bungalow although the house is a little too grand for such a classification. The interior is more contemporary than you might expect, with a large living with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. The kitchen is up-to-date but has an old-fashioned feel—check out the farmhouse sink—and there are several dining areas, including one on the large screened porch that faces the back of the home.

There are three bedrooms; the master contains a small study and a private porch. It also has a fireplace and beautifully coffered ceilings. In fact, everywhere you look there are unexpected details.

They’re tearing down too many of Southside Village’s beautiful old homes. Here’s a stylish example of how a careful renovation can produce something with much more charm and character than the builder models that are filling up the area.

1707 Waldemere St. is priced at $1,239,000. For more information, call Jennifer Roach of Premier Sotheby’s at (941) 882-2134.