For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect a change in price--Emma's Cottage was originally listed for $3.2 million; the asking price is now $2.95 million.

This vintage Anna Maria cottage may well be the ultimate “old Florida” vacation home. It’s called Emma’s Cottage, after the original owner, and dates back to 1912. Yes, it’s been enlarged and updated over the years but when it comes to charm and authenticity it puts the McMansions to shame.

Lots of the original woodwork is still there—the heart pine floors, the beadboard walls and the original staircase, built by a shipbuilder. There are two bedrooms and a bath on the ground floor, and upstairs is an extra-large master suite with several distinct spaces and amazing wood-paneled dormer ceilings.

The kitchen is nice and modern but still has an old-fashioned feeling. The enclosed front porch looks out at the white sand beach. There’s a road you have to cross but it’s more like an old country lane, which only adds to the charm.

A free-form pool is in the back yard, with a waterfall over some rocks. The surrounding area is pavered, and there’s also a tiki hut and great tropical vegetation.

The home is being sold furnished, with period appropriate items, some of which are original to the house. The location could not be better, tucked away but very close to the Sandbar restaurant and local shopping.

It’s not cheap. You could get something big and brand new for this price. But you’d be missing out on one the great old beach houses that set the tone for everything that followed.

306 Gulf Blvd., Anna Maria, is priced at $9.25 million. For more info call Laurie Mock of Michael Saunders and Company at (941) 232-3665.