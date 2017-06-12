  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Limelight Galleries

Limelight

Sarasota Magazine's Top Doctors Party

Sarasota's top doctors and dentists were honored at a cocktail party at downtown's new Aqua condominium.

Photography by Lori Sax 6/12/2017 at 1:30pm

Guests mingled while enjoying light bites and spectacular bayfront views.

Filed under
Show Comments

Related Content

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

Siesta Key Rum Tour, a Summer Dining Showcase and More Local Dining Events

06/07/2017 By Katherine Flanders

We Got the Meat

Chef Judi's Picks for the Best Burgers and Steaks in Town

06/07/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Egg-ceptional

Recipe: How to Make Caesar's Deviled Eggs from Muse at the Ringling

06/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Restaurant News

Rosemary District's Pomona Bistro & Wine Bar to Close

06/05/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Best Bakeries

These are Sarasota's Most Beautiful Pastries

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Beach Eats

The Best Local Beach Eats

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Sarasota Magazine's Top Doctors Party

1:30pm Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Naming True Packs Lots of Emotion

11:55am By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea Takes a Multimedia Journey

10:20am By Kay Kipling

Preview

The Players Promise "Sizzle" with a Summer Series of Shows

06/07/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

A Sneak Peek at the Ringling's Eternal Offerings Exhibit

06/07/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 8-14

06/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Shop To It

This Weekend's Best Sales

06/09/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Magazine’s Cooper Levey-Baker

06/07/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Former Model Turned Financial Professional Rochelle Nigri Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Jeff Hart Highlights Interior Design Trends from the High Point Spring Market

06/01/2017 With Jeff Hart

Garden Party

Trend Report: Florals

05/26/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shop To It

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales

05/26/2017 By ShopTalk Team

Home & Real Estate

Interior Design Awards 2017

Announcing Our 2017 Interior Design Awards Competition!

4:51pm By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Futuristic Family Home Near IMG Academy

06/08/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

A Bird Key Home is Sarasota County’s Priciest Residential Sale of 2017

06/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Offers They Couldn't Refuse

Seaward Development Buys Out Tiny Downtown Condo Building

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Jeff Hart Highlights Interior Design Trends from the High Point Spring Market

06/01/2017 With Jeff Hart

On the Homefront

News and Notes from the Real Estate Industry.

06/01/2017 By Staff

News & City Life

Applause

Van Wezel Named No. 1 Performing Arts Hall

06/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Heat Wave

Think Sarasota Summers are Unbearable? Just Wait.

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Hart’s Landing, Weekday Morning

06/01/2017 By John Pirman

Queen of the Night

Rare Cactus Will Bloom Tonight at Selby Gardens

05/31/2017 By Megan McDonald

From the Editor

A Gator Tale

05/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Weddings

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Article

Their Sarasota Wedding: Tristan and Leslie's Powel Crosley Celebration

09/22/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe