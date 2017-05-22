  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Lilly Pulitzer Colors in a Riverview Boulevard Home

At $4 million, it’s Bradenton’s most expensive current listing.

By Robert Plunket 5/22/2017 at 2:11pm

Though Lilly Pulitzer passed away several years ago, something tells me that she would be extremely interested in this home on Bradenton’s Riverview Boulevard. It’s got her signature Palm Beach colors everywhere, plus a scale and whimsy that’s unusual for Bradenton. Not to mention a premium price tag; it’s currently the most expensive listing in Bradenton proper.

A wealthy couple who knew just what they wanted built it. It’s sort of a tear-down—one wall of an older original home remains—but it was essentially rebuilt from scratch in 2011. Construction is concrete block and it’s built like a fort.

There is a main house and a guest house, for a total of 7,679 square feet under air. An oversized three-car garage and a three-car carport are also on the .72-acre walled and gated property. And check out those gates curlicues in a sort of Key West style that reinforces the home’s tropical nature.

But what really stands out is the tile work. It’s everywhere, and most of it is in various shades of Palm Beach green. You’ll find it by the pool, in the elaborate kitchen, in the various fireplace surrounds and most notably in the bathrooms. Green functions as a sort of design motif for the home, right down to the lime green metal room that makes the home a landmark for boaters on the Manatee River. (It’s located at McNeil Point, right near Warner Bayou—one of the prettiest parts of Riverview Boulevard, with deep water and views that go all the way to the Sunshine Skyway.)

Needless to say, the residence has all the conveniences of a luxury home: elevator, generator, beautiful landscaping, a courtyard fountain and so on. There’s a dock with water and electric. On conservative Riverview Boulevard it’s a standout—tropical rather than traditional, with a sense of indoor-outdoor living that Florida is all about.

6100 Riverview Blvd. is priced at $4 million. For more information, call Judy Nimz (941-374-0196) or Bernadette Caswell (941-320-8265) of Michael Saunders and Company.

Filed under
real estate junkie
Show Comments

Related Content

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Palm Beach Style on Siesta Key

05/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Article

For Sale: Classic Florida Ranch in Southgate

02/13/2014 By Robert Plunket

Article

For Sale: Aquadisia Hits the Market with $18 Million Asking Price

01/20/2016 By Robert Plunket

Article

For Sale: The Perfect Lot in Holmes Beach

09/11/2014 By Bob Plunket

Eat & Drink

Deal Dash

Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week Features New and Old Faces Alike

10:55am By Rick Morgan

Weekly Planner

St. Armands Seafood Festival, Yoga at JDub's and More Local Dining Events

05/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Still Glazy

New Doughnut Shop Opens

05/17/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Meat Sweats

Sarasota's Best Barbecue Joints

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Smoke Out

Brick's Smoked Meats Opens Downtown

05/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Eat and Drink on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: May 18-24

05/18/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Sarasota Ballet's 2017-18 Season: New Works, Fewer Dancers

05/17/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Venice Theatre's 2017-18 Season Celebrates American Experience

05/16/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Announces 2017-18 Season

05/16/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

YMCA Golden Hearts Gala

05/15/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Dick Vitale Gala

05/15/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Stylist and California Girl Lissa Murphy Shares Her Beauty Secrets

05/18/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Shop on St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Staff

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Blush Bridal Sarasota’s Fondren Watts

05/11/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Salon Pro and Bon Vivant Terry McKee Shares His Skincare Secrets

05/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Best of Sarasota 2017

Best in Show: Best of Sarasota "A Warhol Happening" Pop Society Soiree

04/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hey Mama

Mother's Day is May 14. We've Rounded Up Seven Great Gift Ideas.

04/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Lilly Pulitzer Colors in a Riverview Boulevard Home

05/22/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Fab Ideas for the Kitchen

05/18/2017 With Tiffany Farrell

Village of Cortez

New “Cracker Cottage” Community Proposed for Historic Cortez

05/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Gardening

Eight Summer Classes to Sharpen Your Plant-Care Skills

05/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Live on St. Armands, Lido and Longboat Keys

05/15/2017 By Robert Plunket, Ilene Denton, Susan Burns, and Cooper Levey-Baker

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Modern Luxury on Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Intelligence Matters, Part 2

Trump's Sharing of Top-Secret Information With Russians Alarms Former Intelligence Official

05/16/2017 By David Hackett

Nesting Season

First Sea Turtle Nests of 2017 Reported in Venice

05/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Ghosts of the Circus

All Over Our Region, Haunting Relics of the Greatest Show on Earth Remain

05/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Best of Sarasota 2017

Best of Sarasota 2017: Readers' Poll

04/26/2017 By Staff

Crystal Vision

The Amateur Sand Sculpture Competition Returns This Month

04/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

From the Editor

From the Editor: Celebrating Sarasota

04/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of Our Boating Issue

03/29/2017 By Pam Daniel

Road Trips

Apalachicola Is a Seafood Lover's Town

03/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Article

Their Sarasota Wedding: Tristan and Leslie's Powel Crosley Celebration

09/22/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe