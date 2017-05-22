For Sale: Lilly Pulitzer Colors in a Riverview Boulevard Home

Though Lilly Pulitzer passed away several years ago, something tells me that she would be extremely interested in this home on Bradenton’s Riverview Boulevard. It’s got her signature Palm Beach colors everywhere, plus a scale and whimsy that’s unusual for Bradenton. Not to mention a premium price tag; it’s currently the most expensive listing in Bradenton proper.

A wealthy couple who knew just what they wanted built it. It’s sort of a tear-down—one wall of an older original home remains—but it was essentially rebuilt from scratch in 2011. Construction is concrete block and it’s built like a fort.

There is a main house and a guest house, for a total of 7,679 square feet under air. An oversized three-car garage and a three-car carport are also on the .72-acre walled and gated property. And check out those gates curlicues in a sort of Key West style that reinforces the home’s tropical nature.

But what really stands out is the tile work. It’s everywhere, and most of it is in various shades of Palm Beach green. You’ll find it by the pool, in the elaborate kitchen, in the various fireplace surrounds and most notably in the bathrooms. Green functions as a sort of design motif for the home, right down to the lime green metal room that makes the home a landmark for boaters on the Manatee River. (It’s located at McNeil Point, right near Warner Bayou—one of the prettiest parts of Riverview Boulevard, with deep water and views that go all the way to the Sunshine Skyway.)

Needless to say, the residence has all the conveniences of a luxury home: elevator, generator, beautiful landscaping, a courtyard fountain and so on. There’s a dock with water and electric. On conservative Riverview Boulevard it’s a standout—tropical rather than traditional, with a sense of indoor-outdoor living that Florida is all about.

6100 Riverview Blvd. is priced at $4 million. For more information, call Judy Nimz (941-374-0196) or Bernadette Caswell (941-320-8265) of Michael Saunders and Company.