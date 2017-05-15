For Sale: Modern Luxury on Longboat Key

Distinguished modern architecture is just one reason this 4,750-square-foot Longboat Key home is such a standout. It has a prime location in the area called Longboat Key Estates, with easy beach access and a dock that can handle large boats, just a few hundred feet from the open bay. Best of all, though, is the attention to detail that permeates the home.

Two of the town’s major architectural firms had a hand in the design—Jonathan Parks and Seibert Architects—which gives the home impeccable credentials as an authentic descendant of the famous Sarasota School of Architecture. It seems that the owner grew up in a modern home in the Netherlands and after a busy life in a centuries-old row house in London and a Victorian in Boston, she wanted something more in keeping with her Dutch childhood.

The result is a large family home that offer exceptional livability. There are two master suites, one of which has his-and-hers bathrooms. Bedrooms, four in all, are designed so they can also function as offices and exercise spaces. And the careful use of luxury materials—teak and pecky cypress in the kitchen area; slate, quartz and high-end tile elsewhere, gives the home a luxurious visual interest not always found in modern homes. Check out the clever use of clerestory windows to bring in even more light to the baths.

The home has two levels, with a great deck upstairs that’s perfect for sunset watching. You’ll also find a screened, heated salt water pool complete with an outdoor kitchen and fire pit. The house, built in 2012, has all sort of smart features and conveniences, such as automatic shades, an elevator and LED lighting. My favorite touch: the interior courtyard with artificial grass and retractable hoses, perfect for grooming Fido.

Longboat Key Estates is a small community—just 46 homes—located mid-key, with its own beach and beach pavilion.

593 Rountree Drive has been reduced in list price to $2,375,000. For more information, call Linda Driggs at Michael Saunders and Company at (941) 374-2920.