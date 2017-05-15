  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Modern Luxury on Longboat Key

The home is an authentic descendant of the Sarasota School of Architecture.

By Robert Plunket 5/15/2017 at 9:29am

Distinguished modern architecture is just one reason this 4,750-square-foot Longboat Key home is such a standout. It has a prime location in the area called Longboat Key Estates, with easy beach access and a dock that can handle large boats, just a few hundred feet from the open bay. Best of all, though, is the attention to detail that permeates the home.

Two of the town’s major architectural firms had a hand in the design—Jonathan Parks and Seibert Architects—which gives the home impeccable credentials as an authentic descendant of the famous Sarasota School of Architecture. It seems that the owner grew up in a modern home in the Netherlands and after a busy life in a centuries-old row house in London and a Victorian in Boston, she wanted something more in keeping with her Dutch childhood.

The result is a large family home that offer exceptional livability. There are two master suites, one of which has his-and-hers bathrooms. Bedrooms, four in all, are designed so they can also function as offices and exercise spaces. And the careful use of luxury materials—teak and pecky cypress in the kitchen area; slate, quartz and high-end tile elsewhere, gives the home a luxurious visual interest not always found in modern homes. Check out the clever use of clerestory windows to bring in even more light to the baths.

The home has two levels, with a great deck upstairs that’s perfect for sunset watching. You’ll also find a screened, heated salt water pool complete with an outdoor kitchen and fire pit. The house, built in 2012, has all sort of smart features and conveniences, such as automatic shades, an elevator and LED lighting. My favorite touch:  the interior courtyard with artificial grass and retractable hoses, perfect for grooming Fido.

Longboat Key Estates is a small community—just 46 homes—located mid-key, with its own beach and beach pavilion.

593 Rountree Drive has been reduced in list price to $2,375,000. For more information, call Linda Driggs at Michael Saunders and Company at (941) 374-2920.

Filed under
real estate junkie
Show Comments

Related Content

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Palm Beach Style on Siesta Key

05/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Article

For Sale: Classic Florida Ranch in Southgate

02/13/2014 By Robert Plunket

Article

For Sale: Aquadisia Hits the Market with $18 Million Asking Price

01/20/2016 By Robert Plunket

Article

For Sale: The Perfect Lot in Holmes Beach

09/11/2014 By Bob Plunket

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

St. Armands Seafood Festival, Yoga at JDub's and More Local Dining Events

2:25pm By Stephanie Hagan

Still Glazy

New Doughnut Shop Opens

10:50am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Meat Sweats

Sarasota's Best Barbecue Joints

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Smoke Out

Brick's Smoked Meats Opens Downtown

05/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Eat and Drink on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Staff

Mother's Day

An Ode to Mothers

05/10/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Sarasota Ballet's 2017-18 Season: New Works, Fewer Dancers

4:11pm By Kay Kipling

Preview

Venice Theatre's 2017-18 Season Celebrates American Experience

05/16/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Announces 2017-18 Season

05/16/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

YMCA Golden Hearts Gala

05/15/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Dick Vitale Gala

05/15/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Music to the Ears

Sarasota Concert Association Announces 2018 Great Performers Season

05/11/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Shop on St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Staff

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Blush Bridal Sarasota’s Fondren Watts

05/11/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Salon Pro and Bon Vivant Terry McKee Shares His Skincare Secrets

05/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Best of Sarasota 2017

Best in Show: Best of Sarasota "A Warhol Happening" Pop Society Soiree

04/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hey Mama

Mother's Day is May 14. We've Rounded Up Seven Great Gift Ideas.

04/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fairy Godmother

Christine Mayer Helps Girls' Prom Dreams Come True

04/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Home & Real Estate

Village of Cortez

New “Cracker Cottage” Community Proposed for Historic Cortez

3:06pm By Ilene Denton

Gardening

Eight Summer Classes to Sharpen Your Plant-Care Skills

3:06pm By Ilene Denton

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Live on St. Armands, Lido and Longboat Keys

05/15/2017 By Robert Plunket, Ilene Denton, Susan Burns, and Cooper Levey-Baker

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Modern Luxury on Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Art Walls, Linen and Leather, and Other Design Tips from Space as Art’s Angela Rodriguez

05/01/2017 With Angela Rodriguez

Top Sale

April's Top Sale: $6 Million for a Harbor Acres Estate

05/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Intelligence Matters, Part 2

Trump's Sharing of Top-Secret Information With Russians Alarms Former Intelligence Official

05/16/2017 By David Hackett

Nesting Season

First Sea Turtle Nests of 2017 Reported in Venice

05/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Ghosts of the Circus

All Over Our Region, Haunting Relics of the Greatest Show on Earth Remain

05/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Best of Sarasota 2017

Best of Sarasota 2017: Readers' Poll

04/26/2017 By Staff

Crystal Vision

The Amateur Sand Sculpture Competition Returns This Month

04/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

From the Editor

From the Editor: Celebrating Sarasota

04/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of Our Boating Issue

03/29/2017 By Pam Daniel

Road Trips

Apalachicola Is a Seafood Lover's Town

03/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Article

Their Sarasota Wedding: Tristan and Leslie's Powel Crosley Celebration

09/22/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe