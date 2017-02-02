  1. Arts & Entertainment
Library Foundation Laughternoon with Dave Barry

The humorist entertained more than 600 luncheon guests at the Hyatt Regency.

Photography by Rebecca Baxter 2/2/2017 at 10:06am

Proceeds help to support the initiative of the Library Foundation for Sarasota County.

