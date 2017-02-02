  1. Blogs
  2. Home View

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Mid-Century Bargain in Kensington Park

The home was owned by Andrew Weaving, who wrote the famous book Sarasota Modern.

By Robert Plunket 2/2/2017 at 12:25pm

If you’re looking for a mid-century house, something with at least a hint of the Sarasota School of Architecture, but think they are priced way out of what you can afford, you might want to take a look at Kensington Park. It’s one of Sarasota’s earliest developments and while the homes and atmosphere are hardly deluxe, it may be a great place to get something authentic at a rock bottom price.

Here’s an example. I wish I could say it was typical, but one this nice doesn’t come along often and when it does, it goes immediately. (This particular example was on the market for a couple of days and is already “pending.”) It’s a 1961 vaulted ceiling ranch, with 3 bedrooms and one and a half baths. It’s small—just over 1000 square feet—but it’s in great shape and has most of the original details. 

These includes terrazzo floors, clerestory windows, a wall of roman brick, and a period-appropriate front door. The baths have mostly original fixtures, including the sinks. The kitchen appears to have been remodeled at some intermediate date, but it looks great and could easily be given a retro look with minimum effort. Best of all, the general feeling of the house is definitely what you’re looking for and hasn’t been remodeled and ruined like so many of them.

The home’s provenance is exceptional. It was owned by Andrew Weaving, the guy who wrote the famous book Sarasota Modern. And the price, $163,900, is hard to argue with. 

I’m sitting on the fence about Kensington Park as a place to live. I wish it were “prettier”—too many homes don’t display pride of ownership and there are a lot of renters rather than owners. But the location—just off Lockwood Ridge north of 17st Street--is super convenient and you certainly can’t argue with the price.

2797 Heather Place is listed at $163,900. The agents are Dan and Susan Heschmeyer of Gulf Coast Realty Team.

Filed under
Kensington Park, Sarasota Modern
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

For Sale: Mid-Century Marvel in Kensington Park

01/08/2015 By Bob Plunket

One Day

A Day in the Life of Sarasota Police Officer Devin Epps

09/02/2016 By Pam Daniel Photography by Robert Castro

Taking Home the Gold

Architect Guy Peterson Wins Major Award

07/14/2016 By Ilene Denton

Park It

July is National Park and Recreation Month

07/05/2016 By Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

How We Chose the Best Restaurants in Sarasota

02/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Weekly Planner

A Vegan Valentine Event, Regatta Food Fest and Royal English Tea Service

02/01/2017 By Riley Board

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

02/01/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Marina Jack's Ocean Blue

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

02/01/2017 By Staff

Best Restaurants 2017

Where (and What) the Chefs Eat

01/31/2017 By Staff Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Things to Do: Feb. 2-8

10:32am By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Junior League Legacy Luncheon

10:13am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Library Foundation Laughternoon with Dave Barry

10:06am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Ideation, a Comedy-Thriller, Takes Some Drastic Turns

10:01am By Kay Kipling Photography by Cliff Roles

Fun for a Cause

A Laughternoon with Dave Barry

9:22am By Kay Kipling Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Fashion & Shopping

Fashion I.Q.

The Best Fashion and Beauty Finds for February

02/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Vintage Vibes

Shop Talk: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

02/01/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Together at Last

Two Sarasota Legends Come Together at Designing Women Boutique's Salon Series Next Week

01/20/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

Home & Real Estate

Top Sales

Aqua Condo Sale Makes History at $7.79 Million; On Siesta Key, Spice Bay Model Sells for $2,235,000

8:48am By Ilene Denton

Coming Up

Gardening Workshops at The Ringling, Palm Springs Modernism Documentary, the Evolution of Florida Modernism Lecture

01/27/2017 By Staff

Meanwhile back at the Ranch

Make Way For Millennials in Lakewood Ranch

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Going Up

The Strand on Whitaker Bayou Premieres

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Five Beautiful Finds from Melissa Allen of Romanza Interior Design

01/27/2017 With Melissa Allen

Interior Design

A Sneak Peek at the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton Photography by Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

News & Profiles

Deadly Waters

Our Local Waters are Beautiful But Deadly

02/01/2017 By Tom Bayles Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Lost That Loving Feeling

Attorney John Strickland on Love, Loss and Making Divorce Work

02/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Up the Creek

Hidden in Plain Sight, Phillippi Creek is Rich in Nature and History

02/01/2017 By John McCarthy

Black History Month

The Story of Jeffrey Bolding, Sarasota's First Slave

02/01/2017 By John McCarthy

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO