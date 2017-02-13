Limelight
Van Wezel Foundation Gala
Dinner and a live auction preceded the evening's performance featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short.
A crowd of about 600 turned out for the gala, which took place under tent on the Van Wezel Hall grounds.
Photography by Rebecca Baxter 2/13/2017 at 10:09am
