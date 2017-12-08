For Sale: Aquadisia, a Beachfront "Bargain" on Siesta Key

Now’s the time to buy an ultra-expensive home in the Sarasota area. Last week we reported a $2 million price drop on Villa de Sogno on Longboat. This week brings the news that Aquadisia, a 3.76 acre estate in the Sanderling Club on Siesta Key is back on the market at $1,450,000 less.

The new price is $15,500,000. Kind of hefty, true, but look what you get. Two houses, one called Aquadisia—in this price range it’s appropriate to name your house—that has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. It was originally designed by Guy Peterson but has been redesigned and updated yet still seems very much a Peterson home—i.e., crisp, modern and a little avant garde. The other house, called The Point, is described as having “outstanding potential.” It has 3 bedroom and 2 baths. There may or may not be a third house facing Heron Lagoon. Aquadisia has been listed by several different realtors over the years; sometimes the third house is mentioned, sometimes it is not.

The outstanding feature of the property is its extraordinary gardens. They are formal in design, with a grove of 48 royal palms, a labyrinth, all sorts of pools, a wall of water, etc. Some of the outdoor area is lawn, other parts are crushed shell. There’s also a massage room, made completely of glass

When a property is this expensive it is customary to commission a video as a promotional tool and Aquadisia, having been on the market pretty much since 2014 when it was priced at a whopping $22 million, has a bunch. The one you must see was made in partnership with the improv company at Florida Studio Theatre. I can’t decide if it’s brilliant or falls into the category of “what were they thinking.” At any rate, check it out below.

7712 and 7660 Sanderling Road are listed by Peg Davant of Premier Sotheby’s at (941) 356-4552.