For Sale: That Old Florida Lifestyle in the Sanderling Club

The Sanderling Club on Siesta Key has been around since the 1940s and it remains the most prestigious community on the key. Being gated is a big plus as far as exclusivity goes, but the real draw is the wonderful custom homes—nothing vaguely resembling a cookie cutter here—that span the decades. This week’s home is an exceptional Old Florida property that dates back to the 1950s.

It’s called White Cottage Fish Camp, a far cry from the pseudo-elegant Italian-sounding monikers being given local estates these days. This one is pure “down home,” and really does suggest the days when fishing, swimming and the simple life were what Siesta was all about.

The property is an acre in size and contains a main house that’s 2,100 square feet, with three bedrooms and four baths. Here the feeling is open and gracious, with lots of windows looking out toward Heron Lagoon. There’s also a mid-century modern guest house that’s 1,200 square feet, with three bedroom and two baths. It’s surprisingly elegant for a guest house, with much the same feeling as the main house—pecky cypress paneling everywhere and the feeling of a home that’s been in the family for generations.

Special touches include a tree house with a view out to the Gulf and a Tesla charging station in the garage. The place is available furnished (and the furniture suits the home perfectly), but I understand you have to bring your own Tesla.

The realtor—and owner—is Albert Joerger of Premier Sotheby’s. He and his son actually built the tree house. (You may know him as the past president of the Conservation Foundation in Osprey.) The address is 7617 Sanderling Road and the price is $2 million. Call Albert for more information at (941) 685-6145.