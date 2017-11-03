Home Tour: Tony Jacklin's Former Bradenton Residence

Legendary British golfer Tony Jacklin has long been a fixture in the local golf scene. He—along with Jack Nicklaus—designed the Concession course in east Bradenton, considered one of the best residential courses in the country. But he has lived for the past 11 years in a lavish custom home overlooking the 14th green of the Bradenton Country Club.

He and his wife Astrid designed most of the features of the home themselves, with ideas gathered from their European travels and tournament play. My favorite room is the grand entrance hall, with its dramatic wooden stairway that really does seem European.

No, I take that back. My favorite room is Tony’s study. Now’s here’s a real trophy room—full of some his more important wins, including the U.S. Open in 1970. There’s also a bar with an onyx countertop and a hammered copper sink.

It’s an athlete’s home and it looks it. There’s a billiard room and a salt water lap pool placed at the side so as to not obstruct the golf course view, a view that will only improve next spring where the course is refurbished, with input from Tony.

The home has 5 bedrooms and 6 and a half baths. Features include an elevator, dual baths in the master, and a guest apartment. The Jacklins, happy to say, are still going to be around. They’ve bought a smaller house just a short walk away.

If you’re a serious golfer you eyes may well be lighting up. Imagine the bragging rights of living in Tony Jacklin’s old house. Unfortunately some body beat you to it. The house has just been sold, and along with it a piece of golfing history.

1175 51st St. W., Bradenton was priced for $1.25 million; it sold for $1 million. The listing agent was Martha Marlar of Premier Sotheby’s (941-812-0455).