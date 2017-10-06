  1. Home & Real Estate
For Sale: Americana Style in Southside Village

This 1940s home has a great old-fashioned look, with hints of New England and the South Carolina Low Country.

By Robert Plunket 10/6/2017 at 11:47am

This 1940s home in Southside Village has a great old-fashioned look, with hints of New England and the South Carolina Low Country. It was extensively remodeled in 2008, with the addition of a new master suite, but the original charm has been kept pretty much intact.

 It has a Colonial Revival façade, with white clapboard siding and a symmetrical elevation. Two bunches of palms frame the entry and there’s even a white fence—not quite a picket but close—to separate it a little from the street. A brick path leads to the front door.

The interior of the main house is not grand, but rather cottage-like in feeling, with good-sized rooms, arches and built-ins, wood floors and a fireplace. It’s nearly 2,000 square feet, with three bedrooms, including the new master with a beautiful bath that boasts marble floors and counters, plus a walk-in shower in addition to a tub. 

What makes the home unique is the 840-square-foot guest house out back. It looks like it was built a little later and contains two bedrooms. Its quality and style is a cut above most guest houses, and it adds a lot of livability to the property. The home is a short walk from Sarasota Memorial and cries out for a doctor and her family. They can easily afford the $1,095,000 price tag, and the kids will be going to Southside Elementary. When they get a little older you can stick them in the guest house.

1659 Hawthorne St. is priced at $1,095,000. For more information call Stephanie Church of Coldwell Banker at (941) 724-5448.

