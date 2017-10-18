For Sale: Dolphin Towers Condo

Dolphin Towers may well be Sarasota’s most famous downtown apartment building, albeit for all the wrong reasons. Back in 2010 a crack was discovered in the building’s structural core, resulting in the evacuation of all the residents and years of litigation and reconstruction. There’s a happy ending though: about a year ago work was completed on the building and a new certificate of occupancy issued. Today the Towers offers great deals on small condos right in the heart of the downtown action.

Take unit 4J for example. It just came on the market last week and offers one bedroom, two full baths in just under 1,000 square feet. Every inch has been remodeled; in fact, the unit reads as brand new. You’ll find porcelain tile on the floors, crown moldings, solid wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen, and a feeling of stylish urban living throughout the space that meshes beautifully with the location—a block to Main Street and an easy walk to just about anywhere downtown.

The apartment faces the water, but it’s on a low floor (the fourth) and there really isn’t a view. A private terrace opens onto a larger terrace that’s part of the amenity level. You’ll be quite near the pool, but just far enough away so that noise —hopefully—won’t be an issue.

The Towers was built in 1974 and occupies a prime location on the bayfront. Its exterior appearance has dated over the years, granted. The top floor has an unfortunate scalloped detail that makes it a little ungainly, and the various design motifs are stuck in the ’70s. The building is crying out for a new color scheme and new cosmetics. It could easily turn into a chic little boutique property.

But the apartments themselves have all been nicely remodeled following the building's reconstruction, and the prices (most units are in the $400,000 and $500,000 range) are excellent for the terrific location. For young professionals and retired couples who want the downtown lifestyle, it’s hard to beat.

101 Gulfstream Drive, #4J, is priced at $329,900. For more information call Max Marra of Allison James Estates and Homes at (941) 284-8891.