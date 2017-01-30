  1. Arts & Entertainment
Catholic Charities Gala

The annual black-tie affair took place at the Ritz.

Photography by Lori Sax 1/30/2017 at 4:05pm

Bishop Frank J. Dewane was guest of honor at the gala, which raises money for several causes under the Catholic Charities umbrella.

