Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

Baby pink, navy blue and glittery gold are the stars in Camilyn Beth's new bridesmaid collection.

By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch 1/20/2017 at 11:08am

Who says you'll only wear that bridesmaid dress once before relegating it to the back of your closet (or your local Goodwill?).

Not local designer Camilyn Beth Leavitt, whose new bridesmaid collection takes a page from her eponymous line of modern-yet-classic, easy-to-wear dresses and separates. 

"The bridesmaid collection is designed with the concept of being classic yet comfortable, while still having unique details" like peplums, fluttery sleeves and bows, Leavitt explains. And the floor-length gowns, which could easily go from wedding reception to nonprofit gala, are designed to be worn again and again.

Each dress is available to be ordered as part of a set for a bridal party, but they're also sold individually--and in white, "in case the bride wants to stock up on little white dresses for other bridal events," Leavitt says.

See the whole collection here; to order, visit camilynbeth.com

