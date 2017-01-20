Limelight
NCJW Women in Power Luncheon
The annual luncheon at Michael's On East honored four women for their leadership in the community.
Those honored were Sue Jacobson, KT Curran, Bunny Skirboll and Dr. Lisa Merritt.
Limelight
Photography by Cliff Roles 1/20/2017 at 2:23pm
