Tour a Beautifully Updated Bradenton Craftsman Home

Here’s one of the gems of downtown Bradenton, a Craftsman dating from 1900 in the Point Pleasant neighborhood. It’s amazingly intact but has been sensitively remodeled and updated. And it’s not some tiny cottage but rather 2,400 square feet, full of original details.

Among them: beveled glass windows, hardwood floors, a claw foot bath tub, great Craftsman woodwork and paneling, window seats, two fireplaces with the original mantels, and a big screened front porch. The kitchen and baths are updated but go very well with the home’s feeling.

In the backyard there’s a workshop and a fenced courtyard with a Jacuzzi. You’re just a block from the river and pretty much in the middle of the downtown Bradenton renaissance.

There’s just one catch. The house went under contract after a week on the market. It just goes to show—if you find something as unique and beautiful as this you have to jump on it. Congratulations to the new owners and happy holidays to all.

104 15th St. W. was priced at $449,000. It was listed by Brenda May of Boyd Realty, which specializes in older historic homes in Bradenton. Phone number is (941) 750-8844.