We live in a fast-changing world divided politically, economically and socially. That’s why Sarasota Magazine is shining a light on the individuals dedicated to bringing our communities together in our ninth annual Unity Awards. We’re honoring those who find ways to bridge divides and who champion individuals from every racial, ethnic, religious, sexual orientation, ability and socioeconomic group.

We invite you to nominate an individual from any profession or industry, whether for-profit or nonprofit. Nominees can be entry-level college graduates or experienced executive directors. They can be volunteers or employees. What motivates them and inspires others is their commitment to equality and human dignity, and their ability to bring people together with real results. (Click here to see last year's winners.)

Our Unity Award Winners Should:

Dedicate themselves to promoting diversity and protecting civil rights and human dignity

Develop innovative ways to fight racism, discrimination and inequality

Promote and help form positive relationships among people of different races, sexes and backgrounds

Participate in a variety of community events that promote respect, acceptance, cooperation and tolerance

Winners will be featured in Sarasota Magazine and at an awards ceremony and luncheon on Feb. 19, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East.

Deadline to submit nominations is Oct. 26, 2018. Let us know who is making our city, region and world a better place!