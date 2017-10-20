GeneroCity 2018

All too often in our vibrant philanthropic community, donors to a wide range of nonprofits say they want a fuller understanding of the missions and initiatives they support. Sarasota Magazine has a hugely generous readership, which donates an estimated $386 million annually to area nonprofits. Our goal is to connect our new subscribers, in addition to long-term readers, directly with the nonprofits to make a personal connection and find their place in the nonprofit community.

Sarasota Magazine is proud once again to bring you GeneroCity, the second annual nonprofit showcase. This unique, casual, no-ask event allows you to interact face to face with a diverse range of dozens of area nonprofits. Due to the overwhelming success of the inaugural year, GeneroCity will take place in three different locations.

We are excited to expand GeneroCity and look forward to seeing you in January!

Event Details

January 16, 2018: Venice- Sky Family YMCA - Presented by SunTrust Private Wealth Management

January 17, 2018: Lakewood Ranch- Gold Coast Eagle - Presented by SunTrust Private Wealth Management

January 18, 2018: Sarasota- Ringling Exhibition Hall - Presented by Williams Parker

Tickets:

Presenting Sponsors: