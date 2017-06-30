Things to Do

Things to Do in Sarasota-Manatee

Your essential guide to our region.

By Staff

Your online guide to Sarasota, Bradenton area, Gulf Islands, Lakewood Ranch and Venice.

In This Feature:

A Tour of Sarasota's Craft Brewing Scene

From JDub's to Calusa, dive into the region's thriving world of craft beer.

8:00am By Hannah Wallace

Everything You Need to Know About Stand-Up Paddleboarding

Explore Sarasota’s beautiful backwaters while torching calories.

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Things to Do on a Rainy Day

Don’t let the occasional shower get you down. There’s still plenty to do.

8:00am By Staff

Kick Back and Relax at These Waterfront Restaurants

These eight spots are filled with Old Florida flavor.

8:00am By Ilene Denton

Find an Activity

From fine arts to golf to water sports, there's something for everyone in Sarasota-Manatee.

10:03am

Find a Restaurant

Your guide to the best restaurants in the region.

10:06am

Find a Store

Whether you want to update your home or your closet, it's not hard to indulge in a little retail therapy in our region.

10:17am

Find an Accommodation

From motels to resorts, here's where to stay while you're here.

10:10am

