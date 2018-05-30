Adventures in Reading

The Reader's Guide to Sarasota-Manatee

Our love of books speaks volumes about this time.

In Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women, there is a scene where the four March girls consider how they are going to spend their long-awaited summer vacations. Each makes a choice based on their personalities; for me, of course, the best choice was the tomboyish, writerly Jo’s, when she declares, “I’ve laid in a heap of books, and I’m going to improve my shining hours reading on my perch in the old apple tree.”

Losing oneself reading a book, in a tree, perhaps crunching a fresh, juicy apple...nothing seemed more idyllic to me, growing up as a bookworm in the making. And, whether it’s summer or not, reading remains my favorite pastime, as it seems to be for many in our community.

The popularity of our local library systems, the continuing existence of independent bookstores here where they have often failed in other cities, the higher education and sophistication so many of our residents have (along with a fair amount of leisure time and discretionary income) all seem to indicate just how important reading is to us——to say nothing of myriad book clubs, book signings and author talks taking place regularly. 

Plus, we have a long tradition of writers as well as readers here, dating from the days of the Sarasota artists’ colony starting in the 1950s. Often our corner of Southwest Florida, with its historic combination of natural beauty, hurricanes, retirees, hustlers, millionaires and boom-and bust cycles, has been as much a character in those books as a setting.

We’ve assembled here the perfect package for book lovers, from reading recommendations for the summer to libraries and book shops you may not know about to area authors you should sample if you haven’t already. Whether your reading perch is in a tree, on a waterfront condominium balcony, or snuggled under the covers in your bedroom retreat, a cat purring away beside you, reading really is the best adventure.

In This Feature:

12 Great Indie Bookstores

Move over, Amazon. Sarasota's got plenty of independent bookstores to help book lovers get their fix.

05/30/2018 By Kay Kipling

10 Sarasota-Based Authors, Past and Present

Sarasota has long prided itself on its authors, some of them household names. Here are 10 who belong in our Writers’ Hall of Fame.

05/30/2018 By Kay Kipling

How to Run a Great Book Club

Bookstore1 event manager and book club leader Elsie Souza’s tried-and-true tips.

05/30/2018 By Megan McDonald

Today's Libraries Feed Families, Teach Children How to Make Robots, Help with Taxes—and Much More

Sarasota and Manatee libraries have greatly expanded their collections and services.

05/30/2018 By Susan Burns

On the Road with Harry Potter Audiobooks as a Guide

"There was an entire world contained in those four doors, a world of magic and mystery, heroes and monsters."

05/30/2018 By Beau Denton

