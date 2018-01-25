Al Fresco Favorites

The Best Outdoor Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

The best place to eat in Southwest Florida? Outside, of course.

By Cooper Levey-Baker

One perk of living in paradise is that you can eat outside almost 365 days a year. Whether you’re searching for a sunny breakfast spot or a breezy nightcap nook, you’ll find all sorts of options for excellent outside eating in Sarasota and Manatee. We scouted out 25 restaurants where excellent food is served on pretty patios or in gorgeous gardens, at stylish sidewalk tables or seaside decks. You’ll also find tips on great picnic takeout, top finds for an impromptu lunch at local farmer’s markets; a day trip that ends in a feast of Asian flavors—and more.

Plenty of good restaurants have outdoor seating, but each of our 25 favorites has something more. They all deliver fine food, from simple to sophisticated, but they’re also places where you want to linger long after the meal is over, where the shady oaks, cresting waves or pretty parade of passersby engage your senses and elevate your spirit.

In This Feature:

Water Views are The Reason We're Here

Enjoy a great meal and a gorgeous view at any one of these seven spots.

10:41am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Six Patios We Love

Take a seat on a pretty patio or deck and dig in.

10:04am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Watch the World Stroll by at These Sidewalk Dining Destinations

Great food and great people watching? Count us in.

11:36am By Cooper Levey-Baker

These Outdoor Spaces Welcome Kids

Kids and adults alike will enjoy these six great spots.

11:04am Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

The Best Farmers Market Eats

Along with ready-to-eat options, our region's bustling farmers markets offer some appealing places to enjoy a quick lunch or snack, from outdoor tables to the Phillippi market’s beautiful park with water views.

11:20am By Cooper Levey-Baker

A Taste of Nirvana: Tampa's Wat Mongkolratanaram Buddhist Temple

You'll find heavenly flavors at this Buddhist temple’s outdoor market.

11:11am By Cooper Levey-Baker

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

After we lost the backpack full of gourmet food, dinner became Plan B.

10:50am By Laura Reiley

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe