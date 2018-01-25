The Best Outdoor Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

One perk of living in paradise is that you can eat outside almost 365 days a year. Whether you’re searching for a sunny breakfast spot or a breezy nightcap nook, you’ll find all sorts of options for excellent outside eating in Sarasota and Manatee. We scouted out 25 restaurants where excellent food is served on pretty patios or in gorgeous gardens, at stylish sidewalk tables or seaside decks. You’ll also find tips on great picnic takeout, top finds for an impromptu lunch at local farmer’s markets; a day trip that ends in a feast of Asian flavors—and more.

Plenty of good restaurants have outdoor seating, but each of our 25 favorites has something more. They all deliver fine food, from simple to sophisticated, but they’re also places where you want to linger long after the meal is over, where the shady oaks, cresting waves or pretty parade of passersby engage your senses and elevate your spirit.