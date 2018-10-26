The 25 Best Lunch Spots in Sarasota

Lunch didn’t become a fixture of American life until the 1850s, when industrialization and urbanization began standardizing the daily schedules of workers all around the country. It was a long time coming, but we took to the concept with gusto. Before long, lunch counters and cafés sprang up on nearly every block, with a standard repertoire of sandwiches, salads and soups we’ve come to love and expect. n But as times have changed, lunch has evolved far beyond soup and a turkey sandwich. We spent weeks chowing down in the middle of the day and compiling our best bets for lunch. No matter where you live and work—Anna Maria Island, downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch or Bradenton—you have plenty of lunchtime restaurants to choose from. Craving Indian? A quinoa bowl? A burger? This guide will steer you to the right place, and you can either bolt in and out in a hurry or linger with a good friend. It’s lunchtime. Let’s eat.