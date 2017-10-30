Season Preview

Season Preview 2017-18

Hot shows, bright stars, backstage buzz and more in your guide to the best of the 2017-2018 cultural season.

By Kay Kipling

Our arts editor picks the top tickets of this year's red-hot arts and entertainment season.

In This Feature:

The Ultimate Guide to Sarasota's 2017 Arts and Entertainment Season

In a season packed with drama, dance, music, arts and more, the shows, festivals and concerts you must see.

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Ana Isabelle Stars in Asolo Rep's Evita

Isabelle, named one of Billboard magazine's artists to watch, will play the controversial, charismatic Eva Peron.

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Sarasota Ballet Inspires a World Premiere by Marcelo Gomes

The ballet's passionate dancers—and Beethoven's Seventh Symphony—inspired Gomes' new work.

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Joe Louis Walker Will Headline This Year's Bradenton Blues Festival

Walker brings his scorching sound to this year's fest.

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Toni Dove Brings Her High-Tech Approach to Art to The Ringling

Curator Matthew McLendon discusses the exhibit, which has been in the works for nearly four years.

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

The Evolving Plans for the Sarasota Museum of Art

Anne-Marie Russell is a woman on a mission.

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

From Cuba to Italy, there's a trip for every arts lover.

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

How to Score a Great Deal on Local Arts Groups' Performances

The area’s performing arts troupes beckon with bargain tickets.

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

