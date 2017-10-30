Season Preview Season Preview 2017-18 Hot shows, bright stars, backstage buzz and more in your guide to the best of the 2017-2018 cultural season. By Kay Kipling Our arts editor picks the top tickets of this year's red-hot arts and entertainment season. In This Feature: The Ultimate Guide to Sarasota's 2017 Arts and Entertainment Season In a season packed with drama, dance, music, arts and more, the shows, festivals and concerts you must see. 10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling Ana Isabelle Stars in Asolo Rep's Evita Isabelle, named one of Billboard magazine's artists to watch, will play the controversial, charismatic Eva Peron. 10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling Sarasota Ballet Inspires a World Premiere by Marcelo Gomes The ballet's passionate dancers—and Beethoven's Seventh Symphony—inspired Gomes' new work. 10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling Joe Louis Walker Will Headline This Year's Bradenton Blues Festival Walker brings his scorching sound to this year's fest. 10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling Toni Dove Brings Her High-Tech Approach to Art to The Ringling Curator Matthew McLendon discusses the exhibit, which has been in the works for nearly four years. 10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling The Evolving Plans for the Sarasota Museum of Art Anne-Marie Russell is a woman on a mission. 10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips From Cuba to Italy, there's a trip for every arts lover. 10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling How to Score a Great Deal on Local Arts Groups' Performances The area’s performing arts troupes beckon with bargain tickets. 10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton