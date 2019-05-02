Happy Trails

The Ultimate Guide to Biking in Sarasota

Biking is the perfect way to appreciate our region.

By Isaac Eger

Biking in Sarasota is the Goldilocks of transportation options. It’s not as fast as in a car where the world passes by without notice of sight and smell, and it’s not as slow as walking, which limits our options to experience beautiful, but distant, spaces. You never need much gear since we don’t have the snow of the Northeast or the perpetual rain of the Northwest. And there are no dreaded hills. Biking, therefore, is the perfect way to appreciate our region. Lots of bike riders already know about the popular Legacy Trail, which stretches 12.5 miles from Palmer Ranch to Venice, so we’ve found five rides off the beaten path, from urban to rural, inland to coastal, that offer variety in scenery and skill level.

In This Feature:

Five Bike Trails to Please Any Kind of Rider

We’ve found five rides off the beaten path, from urban to rural, inland to coastal, that offer variety in scenery and skill level.

05/01/2019 By Isaac Eger

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

From shoes to water bottles, here's how to stay cool, calm and confident on your biking adventure.

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Meet the Man Responsible for Those Decorated Bikes All Over Downtown

Dr. Nik is a celebration of life on two wheels.

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Is the $2,000 Peloton Bike Actually Worth It?

And can it beat fresh-air cycling?

05/01/2019 By Isaac Eger

Florida is the Deadliest State in the Nation for Bicyclists. An Expert Tells Us Why

In 2016, 138 cyclists in Florida were killed in vehicle crashes—the highest per-capita number of fatalities of any state in the nation.

05/01/2019 By Isaac Eger

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe