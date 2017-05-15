Neighborhood Guide: St. Armands Circle/Lido Key/Longboat Key

Head west from downtown Sarasota across the John Ringling Bridge, and you’ll be dazzled by the sparkling waters, wheeling seabirds and (as you reach Lido and Longboat keys) white sands of our welcoming beaches. Combine those natural attractions with the shopping and dining destinations clustered around popular St. Armands Circle, the luxurious multimillion-dollar homes and condominiums, including some famous examples of midcentury modernist architecture, the entertainment and educational aspects of Mote Marine Aquarium and more, and you have ample reasons to linger.