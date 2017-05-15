Neighborhood Guide

Neighborhood Guide: St. Armands Circle/Lido Key/Longboat Key

Great food, fun activities, gorgeous homes—Lido and Longboat keys have it all.

Edited by Kay Kipling

Head west from downtown Sarasota across the John Ringling Bridge, and you’ll be dazzled by the sparkling waters, wheeling seabirds and (as you reach Lido and Longboat keys) white sands of our welcoming beaches. Combine those natural attractions with the shopping and dining destinations clustered around popular St. Armands Circle, the luxurious multimillion-dollar homes and condominiums, including some famous examples of midcentury modernist architecture, the entertainment and educational aspects of Mote Marine Aquarium and more, and you have ample reasons to linger.

In This Feature:

Where to Eat and Drink on St. Armands/Longboat Key

From Old Florida to sophisticated to traditional, these island eateries hit the right notes.

05/15/2017 By Staff

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

Hit the beach, meet some manatees, admire outstanding architecture, sample some culinary treats and share our circus history.

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

Where to Shop on St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key

Acquiring minds want to know where to pick up trinkets and treasures, and shopping mecca St. Armands Circle offers an international assortment of finds.

05/15/2017 By Staff

Where to Live on St. Armands, Lido and Longboat Keys

Looking for a home on one of these beautiful keys? Here’s some inside info on neighborhoods to browse—and some of the neighbors, too.

05/15/2017 By Robert Plunket, Ilene Denton, Susan Burns, and Cooper Levey-Baker

Yes, Those Longboat Key Peacocks are Beautiful—Until You Have to Live With Them

Locals see peacocks as more pest than petting zoo.

06/22/2016 By Tony D’Souza

Maison Blanche's José Martinez Moves Forward By Standing Still

Longboat Key's Maison Blanche is formal, private, hushed and leisurely.

01/31/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Cocktails at The Colony

Remembering a long-ago summer behind the late, great resort’s bar.

07/08/2016 By Susan Burns

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe