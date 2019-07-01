Looking for Tasty Takeout? We've Got the Best of the Bunch

Takeout used to be limited to a few tired options: pizza, Chinese, subs. But with the advent of online ordering, universal delivery apps and fast-casual restaurants that cater to diners on the go, your takeout choices today are limitless. For our first guide to the region’s best takeout, we surveyed this new landscape, scoping out your best bets for top-flight takeout. We also looked at how takeout and delivery are changing the restaurant industry and offer tips on how to cut down on the waste associated with takeout. Snuggle up on the couch, grab a container and a fork, and dig in.