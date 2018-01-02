In the last few years, we’ve seen an explosion of markets, shops, producers and people dedicated to the gospel of what’s fresh, delicious and unique—both locally and globally. This month, just as the first Southwest Florida crops start hitting the stands, we take you on a food lover’s tour of the region’s bounty, from lively farmers markets and specialty grocers to the tiny Amish kitchen where the lights go on at 4 a.m. and a staff of two turns out thousands of fresh-baked pies a week.

Start your appetites!