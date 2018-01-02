Eat This Now

The Food Lovers' Guide to Sarasota

In a city brimming with delicious new options, your guide to the best markets, shops, purveyors and products.

By Cooper Levey-Baker, Megan McDonald, Hannah Wallace, and Ilene Denton

In the last few years, we’ve seen an explosion of markets, shops, producers and people dedicated to the gospel of what’s fresh, delicious and unique—both locally and globally. This month, just as the first Southwest Florida crops start hitting the stands, we take you on a food lover’s tour of the region’s bounty, from lively farmers markets and specialty grocers to the tiny Amish kitchen where the lights go on at 4 a.m. and a staff of two turns out thousands of fresh-baked pies a week.

Start your appetites!

In This Feature:

There's a Local Farmers Market for Every Kind of Shopper

Top spots for fresh produce, seafood, local products and more.

10/26/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

5 "Food Fighters" Who Are Making a Difference in Our Community

Christa Leonard, Ryan Boeve and Arthur Lopes, Ed Chiles, and John Matthews aim to change the way we think about food.

10/27/2016 Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous By Staff

Stone Crab Season Is Here

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

10/18/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Why Aren't There More Local Farmers at the Downtown Market?

The Sarasota Farmers Market has over 50 vendors; only a handful grow and sell their own food.

10/27/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

What Your Butcher Can Do for You

Greg Snyder, owner of Southern Steer Butcher, explains the importance of building a lasting, fulfilling relationship with your local meatmonger.

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Four Great Food Stalls at the Venice Farmer's Market

Under savvy leadership, the Venice Farmer’s Market keeps getting bigger—and better.

11:29am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Why I Spent a Day Killing Chickens

Cooper Levey-Baker on owning up to what eating meat entails.

10/27/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Niche Markets: Your Best Bets for Global and Local Specialties

From local beef to Middle Eastern specialties, our region's got it all.

10/27/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Stock Your Kitchen with These Locally Grown and Made Products

Our region boasts milk, honey, bottarga, jellies and more.

10/27/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe