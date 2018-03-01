Five Perfect Spring Road Trips

YES, FLORIDA IS A STATE OF MIND—a land of sunshine and swaying palms where the promise of eternal youth and relaxation has drawn everyone from Spanish conquistadores to today’s retiring baby boomers. But it’s also a big and varied state offering extremely diverse landscapes and experiences. Drive out of Sarasota and in a few hours you can be relaxing on a secluded island beach or houseboating down a lazy river past Old Florida fish camps. You can also introduce your kids to the wonders of space exploration; bike along the banyan-shaded streets of one of the wealthiest enclaves in the country; or discover history, art and fine dining in a charming Central Florida town. Come along with us as we do all that and more.